Benjamin Netanyahu sworn-in as Israel's Prime Minister, heads most right-wing govt ever

Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn in as the prime minister of Israel on Thursday (December 29) after the parliament voted to approve his government with 63 voting in favour of the new government and 54 against it, out of the parliament's 120 members. It will be Netanyahu's sixth term as PM as he heads the 37th government of Israel.

The 73-year-old has made a comeback in politics after forming his government with the support of allies, including the Religious Zionism and Jewish Power parties after elections in November.

Eli Cohen, the former Israeli intelligence minister, became the foreign minister, with former minister Amir Ohana becoming the Knesset's speaker. Ohana is the first openly gay occupant of the post.

During his speech, Netanyahu presented the agenda to the Knesset plenum and outlined the objectives for his coalition: 1) stopping Iran’s nuclear programme, 2) developing state infrastructure, and 3) restoring internal security and governance to Israel. Netanyahu also said that he will work to tackle the rising cost of living and improve education.

Meanwhile, Israeli left-wing and centrist activists gathered in front of the Knesset to protest against Netanyahu's new government.

Today, outside the Knesset, ahead of the swearing in of the new government: In the name of Judaism - we came to defend democracy. To raise a voice against radicalization and incitement, racism and exclusion. Our fight will not dissipate or despair.

In his farewell address as the PM, Yair Lapid said that he is passing on the change "with an unquiet heart". Mentioning the Abraham Accords, Lapid said, "We laid the foundations for Saudi joining the Abraham Accords."

He added, "The secret details will be handed to the incoming prime minister. If the new government continues in the route we carved out, normalisation with the Saudis can be reached in a short time."

United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco normalised relations with Israel as part of the Abraham Accords in 2020. Netanyahu seeks to expand it to Saudi Arabia.

