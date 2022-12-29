Australian Open: 3.4 per cent increase from 2022! Organisers announce record prize pool for 2023 season-opener

2023 is set to begin in style with the Australian Open commencing on January 16. The mega event at Melbourne Park, Melbourne will see some big players rub shoulders against each other in what will be the first Grand Slam of the year. Ahead of the marquee tournament Down Under, the organisers on Thursday (December 29) confirmed that there is a hike in prize money.

The season's first Grand Slam will see a prize pool of USD 76.5 million, a 3.4 per cent jump from last edition. Not only this, the players will also be able to make the most of the new services, experiences, and facilities in Melbourne when the tournament kicks off on January 16.

A lot to play for Rafa, Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, and more

One of the biggest aspects is the increase in the prize money for players in the early rounds to help in their careers. The winner of the men's and women's singles will earn a whopping USD 2,975,000 whereas the runner-up will receive USD 1,625,000. For making it to the opening round, a player will get USD 106,250, meanwhile, a player entering the final round of qualifying will be able to take home USD 55,150.

The men's and women's doubles winners will get USD 695,000 while the mixed doubles champions will be able to return with USD 157,750.

Talking about the increase in the prize pool, Australian Open tournament director, Craig Tiley, said ahead of the tournament, "At the Australian Open we’ve upped prize money for every round from qualifying, through to the finals, with the major increases in the early rounds, where these substantial rewards help players invest in their own careers and in many cases, set themselves up for success throughout the year."

New features such as Player Recharge Zone -- where performance focussed activities and a nutrition bar will be available -- are also being introduced in the forthcoming Aus Open. The showpiece event will also comprise six themed restaurants and cafes, including two new cafes for the players. In addition, match analysis data will be available for them.

HOW MUCH WILL PLAYERS EARN AT THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN?