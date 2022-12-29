Here's how George Clooney reacted to Julia Roberts' dress with his face on it

Julia Roberts wore her love for friend and colleague George Clooney literally on a dress earlier in December during the Kennedy Center Honors dinner where Clooney was honoured.



Clooney was one of the recipients of the esteemed award and in order to celebrate her friend's special moment, Roberts wore a black dress covered with pictures of Clooney's face. Images of Roberts wearing the dress on stage as she delivered a heartfelt tribute to Clooney went viral in no time and now a report on US weekly has revealed the actor's first reaction on seeing the dress.



According to the report, as Roberts walked in to the stage, Clooney looked stunned and mouthed, "Wow!"



Robert's floor length black gown featured numerous photos of her 'Ticket To Paradise' co-star all in golden frames. As she walked onto the stage, Roberts humorously said, “What? This old thing?...I’m here for Gladys Knight, can’t you tell?”