How to learn advanced English if you don't speak it natively

The language English is as complicated as trying to put together a piece of newly bought furniture from IKEA. The history of the English Language will show you that English is actually a mix of various other languages, dominantly, Latin and French. Hence, if one finds it hard to master the language, one should not feel guilty or incompetent.

Swiss linguist, Ferdinand de Saussure, who is the Father of modern linguistics, has pointed out the arbitrariness of language, i.e., the lack of any relationship between the word itself and the meaning of the word. For instance, ask yourself why a cat is called a cat. Does the word cat itself suggest that the object is a “cat”? If the object which is popularly known as “cat” was called a “pen”, all of us would be calling it a pen. This very arbitrary relationship between the words and their meanings makes it difficult to learn a language that is not our vernacular.

English is a universal language and learning it is definitely going to make things easy for you while making you look smarter. There are very simple and effective ways of learning to speak and read English fluently. Follow these every day and you will begin to notice a change:

Learn a new word every day and maintain a diary. Try to revise the words you have learned during the weekend to help you remember them better.

Practice makes one perfect. Speak in English even if it is embarrassing for you. The more you speak, the more comfortable you get with the language.

Read books! Try to read classics that have a higher standard of English. Be slow with your reading. Try to take in every word.

Summarize the chapters in your own words after you have read them.

Watch TV series in English. Listen to the sentence formation. The more you listen, the better you grasp.

Practice grammar questions. English is all about grammar. If you don’t know the basic rules of grammar, you are at the deep end of the ocean.

Elevate your level step by step. Do not try to grasp everything at once. More from simple sentences to complex ones when you feel comfortable.

It is absolutely okay if you can’t get hold of the language. English is not your native language so do not feel guilty if you aren’t the best at it. Try to be consistent with what you do and practice as much as possible.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE