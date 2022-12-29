Russia’s barrage of missiles leaves 40 per cent of Kyiv population without power

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

"Forty per cent of the capital's consumers are without electricity after the Russian attack," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on social media in the aftermath of the massive missile strikes.

Earlier, three people were injured as Russia launched “more than hundred” missiles towards Ukraine with Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv being the worst hit. Lviv, a city quite close to the border with Poland, was completely left without electricity, mayor Andriy Sadoviy said on social media platform Telegram.

"The enemy is attacking Ukraine from various directions with air and sea-based cruise missiles from strategic aircraft and ships," Ukraine's air force said on social media according to Reuters.

While no official number was provided by the Russian authorities, Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak said that more than 120 missiles had been fired by the 'evil Russian world’.

"We're waiting for further proposals from peacekeepers," he added in the Twitter post.

Kharkiv governor Oleg Synegubov and mayor Igor Terekhov also said that the city’s "critical infrastructure" was targeted with major parts getting hit by as many as four missiles.

The Ukrainian army also released an official statement claiming that the defence system was successful in shooting down 54 out of 69 missiles which were launched by Russia.

"According to preliminary data, 69 missiles were launched in total. Fifty-four enemy cruise missiles were shot down," Ukraine's commander-in-chief General Valeriy Zaluzhny said.