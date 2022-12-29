Taliban suicide bomber rams vehicle into checkpost, five Pak security personnel injured

Pakistan is gripped by attacks on its army personnel all over the country, marking a significant shift in the country's polity towards secessionism. The latest incident occurred late Wednesday in North Waziristan's Mir Ali area in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in which a suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into a security checkpost. The conflicting reports in Pakistani media claimed that between two to five security personnel sustained injuries in the attack.

"It was a vehicle-borne attack. The suicide bomber rammed the explosive-laden vehicle into the wall of the checkpost in Mir Ali," a local official was quoted as saying by The Dawn. The suicide blast is the latest in a series of attacks launched by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Local police reportedly said that the area was immediately cordoned off after the incident and a search operation was launched.

Officials stated that a checkpost of the security forces established on Bypass road came under attack.

No official statement has been published from Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistan military’s media wing.

In an earlier statement, Pakistan had requested Afghanistan to ensure "effective border management".

"Pakistan has consistently been requesting Afghanistan to ensure effective border management. Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan," the ISPR said as reported by The News International.

On December 20, one soldier and two civilians were killed when a suicide bomber rammed a rickshaw into the vehicle carrying security forces in the Miran Shah area of North Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE