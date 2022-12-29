Bill Cosby plans to tour in 2023

US actor and comedian Bill Cosby plans to return to touring in the new year. He confirmed with a ‘yes’ on host Scott Spears’ radio show.

Bill is out of jail after he was released in 2021 after his conviction was overturned. He was jailed for three years following his conviction in a criminal sexual assault case in 2018.

Speaking to Scott Spears, Bill Cosby said, “When I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby that my audience knows me to be.”

Responding to Spears’ question about whether 2023 might be a touring year, Bill Cosby said, “Yes. Yes, because there’s so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do. Years ago, maybe 10 years ago, I found it was better to say it after I write it.”