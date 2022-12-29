Start the new year fresh after settling scores: This country has a fisticuff event to deal with enemies

How about celebrating a festival with fist-fighting? Well, this sounds like a great idea to ruin the festive vibe. But, in Peru’s Cusco region, people do the same thing, every year. Hundreds of residents of Peru’s Chumbivilcas province gather every year in the mountainous south to take part in an ancient fighting ritual aimed at allowing people to settle disputes on Christmas day, before the New Year. The tradition is centuries-old, and goes by the name “Takanakuy”, which roughly translates to “hitting with fist.”

Why is Takanakuy celebrated in Peru?

The idea behind the tradition is to give people the opportunity to resolve their disputes before the new year that may have come up throughout the year. People participate to settle conflicts with an individual, friend, family member or to settle territorial conflicts. While the fist-fighting competition, ‘waylilla’ or ‘wayliya’ music is played.

Is Takanakuy a part of Peru’s justice system?

Takanakuy has been described as a parallel governing system in Peru, outside of the country’s judicial system. Precautions are taken to stop or break up the fight when necessary. Members of the grassroots justice system in Peru's Andean communities are always on standby and monitor the fist-fighting. Each competition lasts for approximately two minutes. Kicks and punches are thrown in the fight competition, which immediately ends if either side bleeds, falls on the ground or is overwhelmed.

How popular is Takanakuy in Peru?

As per Reuters, this year, around 40 fist-fight competitions took place on Christmas. Some battles are not at all violent, while others end with smiles and hugs in the end. All battles are livestreamed by the local outlet La Republica. Traditionally, only men have been taking part in the Takanakuy competition, but as per local media, women are also increasingly showing willingness to hit the fray.