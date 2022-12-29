PCB threatens legal action against former chief Ramiz Raja over glaring remarks on Najam Sethi

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has landed himself in hot waters as the board has now threatened legal against him over his remarks on the newly-appointed chief Najam Sethi. As the war of words broke out between both parties following Raja's unceremonious exit from the board last Thursday, PCB issued a statement on Wednesday, December 28th, claiming Ramiz's comments that were aimed to tarnish Najam Sethi's image, alongside the language used, has upset the management, who will now take care of the cricketing affairs in the country.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board has expressed its disappointment over the comments made and language used by former Chairman Mr Ramiz Raja against Chairman of the PCB Management Committee Mr Najam Sethi on a social media platform and in a TV interview," the PCB said in a statement.

"The PCB believes former Chairman Mr Raja's comments are aimed at tarnishing and damaging the impeccable reputation of present Chairman Mr Sethi, adding it reserves it's rights to pursue legal proceedings to protect and defend the image and credibility of its Chairman and the institution."

As per Ramiz Raja, he wasn't even allowed to collect his belongings from the board office after he got sacked - the information which even he received in the wee hours before all of this unfolded. On Monday, while revealing what went behind the curtains, Raja said, "Najam Sethi tweets at 2 in the night that Ramiz Raja is out. Is this respect for a former captain? I was not even allowed to go to the office and collect my belongings. The morning after the announcement was made to remove me, they were around 17 people running all over the PCB offices as if they owned it," Raja said on his YouTube channel.

"It was as if I had committed some crime and I would take some incriminating evidence from my office. What tamasha is this? These people have just come to enjoy themselves and get the publicity... they know nothing about cricket." The former batter further said that one shouldn't expect anything good for Pakistan cricket with the new committee in power, while looking disappointed and frustrated over this episode.

Speaking further on this, Raja admitted he knew why he got sacked all of a sudden. A World Cup winner himself, Raja was elected as the board's chairman in 2021 and was slated to stay in power for three years, however, none of that happened.

"What happened to me is just political victimisation and vendetta only because I was appointed by the opposition party although I have no political links with anyone. I was appointed on the basis of my cricket and administrative credentials," Ramiz Raja said.