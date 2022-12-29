'They couldn't digest how Pakistan....': Former PCB chief Ramiz Raja again takes a dig at India

A lot of changes have taken place in Pakistan cricket in recent times. Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan captain, was recently sacked as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s chief with Najam Sethi taking over. Moreover, Shahid Afridi was named the interim chief selector with Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum joining him on the panel as well. In addition, a lot has been said about Babar Azam as a Test captain but he remains the full-time skipper as of now.

Ramiz's tenure came to a sudden end after Pakistan lost their first-ever Test series on home soil, with England drubbing them 3-0. A lot has been said and written about his stint as the PCB chief. Recently, Ramiz blasted Najam Sethi and criticised the functioning of the PCB and once again took a shot at Indian cricket while pointing out the achievements of the national side in his tenure.

“We gave outstanding performances in white-ball cricket. We played the Asia Cup final, India didn't play that. India, a billion-dollar industry, was left behind. Tod phod hui, unhone apna chief selector, selection committee fire kar di, captain badal diye, kyunki unko hazam nahi hua ki Pakistan unse kaise aage nikal gaya. (They fired their chief selector, selection committee, changed the captain because they couldn't digest how Pakistan went ahead of them),” Ramiz told Suno TV.

Further, Ramiz talked about being sacked as PCB chairman and said, “This is just like France firing their entire board even after they played in the FIFA World Cup final.”

The former Pakistan star also revealed that he empowered Babar Azam at all times and ensured his best performances as leader of the side. "I tried my level best to keep this team united. I empowered Babar Azam. Cricket is one of those rare sports where captaincy is relevant. If your captain is powerful, results will come, and we have given results,” Ramiz concluded.

At present, PCB has threatened legal action against Ramiz over his outbursts on his successor Najam Sethi. Thus, there is a lot happening in Pakistan cricket amid the national side's ongoing home Tests versus New Zealand.



