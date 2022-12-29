‘Small d*** energy’: Greta Thunberg responds to Andrew Tate’s supercar flex on Twitter. He replies.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has won the internet’s admiration yet again, with her response to a controversial media personality known for his misogynistic and far-right comments, Andrew Tate, on Wednesday. The two engaged in a war of words on the microblogging platform Twitter, where Tate seemingly took a jibe at Thunberg while flexing the number of supercars he owns and asked for her email id to “send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”

Thunberg is no stranger to online trolling and is known for her marches and speeches across the world to call youth and politicians to take action against climate change. This time took down Tate with her witty reply. “yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com”

yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2022 ×

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that the comments section had a field day with many users responding with memes and hailing Greta’s response. “Hello. Yes, police please. I’d like to report the murder of Andrew Tate," journalist James Copley commented. Another journalist, Asaad Sam Hanna wrote, "The best part of this is that your theoretical email says your server is 'getAlife'. and it fits you so well."

To which Tate in a rather disappointing response wrote “how dare you?!”.

However, he later posted a video of himself with the text, “Thank you for confirming via your email address that you have a small penis @GretaThunberg. The world was curious. And I do agree you should get a life”.



Content warning: Viewer discretion is advised. WION is not responsible for the content of the video.

In the video, Tate can be heard saying, “I am not actually mad at Greta. (Please bring me pizza and make sure that the boxes are not recycled. Thank you). So she does not realise that she is being programmed, she does not realise that she is a slave of the metrics; she thinks she is doing good.”



Meanwhile, the “#smalldickenergy” is still trending on Twitter with nearly 25,000 tweets with the hashtag. Here are some of the responses:

Not gonna lie, this is hilarious!



Greta Thunberg OWNED Andrew Tate for his #smalldickenergy pic.twitter.com/HNeK3Zw5B2 — Mark Slapinski 🇵🇱 (@mark_slapinski) December 29, 2022 ×

You ok tate? Cuz picking up a fight with a kid and then getting aggressively owned must be hard. #smalldickenergy pic.twitter.com/UHCaxlBwPX — Memecristo (@Memecristo666) December 28, 2022 ×

Maniac tough guy Andrew Tate getting told he has small dick energy by a teenage girl he harassed and only being able to muster "how dare you?!" as a response is Elon-level reputational self-injury — Sean T. Collins (@theseantcollins) December 28, 2022 ×

There are over 7.8 billion on this planet who have never heard of Andrew Tate… and will now and forever only know him as that #smalldickenergy guy.

This is the internet takedown of the year for 2022.

Well done, Greta Thunberg!!#ClimateAction #GretaThunberg pic.twitter.com/FQY9acN61e — BigBlueWaveUSA® 🇺🇸🌊🇺🇦 (@BigBlueWaveUSA) December 28, 2022 ×

