Drake denies knowing woman who claims he kicked her out after sex

Canadian rapper Drake issued a statement on Wednesday to shut down rumours, stemming from a viral TikTok video in which a woman claimed to having an ill-fated fling with the star. Taking to his official Instagram handle, he wrote, "Never met. Never spoke. Never flew," before adding, "I hope people start doing more with the one life we are given s*** is sad out here."

In the viral video, the TikTok user claimed that the rapper flew her out for a date. The fling, according to her, started after she posted a story mentioning the music icon while she was clad in lingerie. "He slide into my DMs," she said.

The woman, who goes by the name imbigjas on social media, also claimed that the rapper made her sign an NDA before the date. And, he got angry when she started recording him. She said that he slapped her phone out of her hand and kicked her out of his crib.

She claimed he kept rubbing her stomach and asking if she wanted kids, which then led to their sexual encounter. He allegedly refused to use protection, which she thought was weird, but she decided to "go with the flow".

After their alleged sexual intercourse, the woman said they were "cuddling" and were about to watch another film, but things started going south when she pulled her phone out to record him.

Drake then reportedly had his security team escort her out of his home. Refusing to be called a liar, she claimed that she has posted a video that she recorded while in Drake's house on her Instagram page, but her account is currently set private.

Drake, however, has stepped forward with a flat-out denial of the allegations.

