Balochistan's anti-CPEC protests intensify amid attacks on Pakistani troops

Days after Islamabad was rocked by a suicide bombing episode, Pakistan-administered Balochistan went through a bloody weekend in which Pakistani security personnel as well as civilians lost their lives. Balochistan is gripped by protests against the projects being developed under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), one of Beijing's key streams to realise its Belt and Road Initiative.

A Pakistani policeman was shot dead after protests turned violent in the Gwadar region, Dawn reported.

Police fired shots at protestors in Turbat and Chaman areas. The resultant clash reportedly led to the deaths of at least five security personnel.

On Christmas, the birthday of Mohammed Ali Jinnah, regarded as Pakistan's founder, the violence escalated and six more security personnel were killed, Dawn reported. The incident reportedly occurred in Kohlu's Kahan area, which took the lives of five Pakistani troops including a captain. Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack.

TTP-BLA working together?

Reports in Pakistani media have inconclusively claimed that Balochistan Liberation Army and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan may be working together. The reports are based on the similar natures of attacks that the two groups have executed against Pakistani security personnel in recent weeks. "If there is evidence that the Baloch separatists are finding refuge in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, this needs to be taken up with Kabul’s rulers," an editorial in Dawn said.

'Haq Do Tehreek' supporters have been protesting for nearly two months against the projects that have led to deep-sea trawling. Balochistan's Gwadar has been touted as the 'heart of CPEC' in Pakistan.

Many Pakistani political economists believe that CPEC would reduce Pakistan to 'a vassal state'. Leading Pakistani political economist S. Akbar Zaidi in past has described it as 'a Chinese project, for Chinese interests, and Pakistan just happens to be part of geographical terrain'.

