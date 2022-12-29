Paytm says Delhi-NCR emerges as India's digital payments capital: Report

The Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) has emerged as India's digital payments capital while Katpadi in Tamil Nadu is the fastest-growing city for digital payments with seven times growth this year, according to a report by Paytm on Wednesday (December 28).

One97 Communications announced the release of Paytm 2022 Recap- highlighting the interesting trends of transactions made through Paytm in 2021.

The report said Noida and Nagpur saw the highest percentage of spending via Paytm on micro-sellers or street-side vendors. Two cities in Tamil Nadu- Chennai and Trichy had the highest percentage of offline payments on food and beverages.

Amritsar city in Punjab had the highest spending on health and grooming through the digital payments platform, news agency ANI reported.

The report also said that Paytm's market also saw growth in Northeast India with the fastest growing cities for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) being Arunachal Pradesh's Lohit, South Sikkim and Ranipool and Assam's Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Jorhat and Kamrup.

It added that Paytm UPI is one of the most preferred payment methods for Indians and users can check their individual journey with the company this year by visiting paytm.com/recap. Two of the most common names among Paytm users were Rahul and Pooja.

Paytm said in the report that the maximum number of payments were done at 7.23 pm with Wednesday being the busiest day in the week for digital transactions. The company also added it helped users avoid more than 1.61 billion trips to ATMs.

Paytm further said it was taking digital payments far and wide, driving financial inclusion with two out of three of its new users coming from smaller cities and towns.

(With inputs from agencies)

