Updated ICC World Test Championship points table after Australia beat South Africa at the MCG

On Thursday (December 29), Pat Cummins-led Australia thrashed South Africa by an innings and 182 runs to win the second and penultimate Test at the iconic MCG, Melbourne. Resuming the fourth day's play, SA were 15 for 1 and trailing by 371 more runs. Despite some fight from Temba Bavuma (65) and starts from Theunis de Bruyn and Kyle Verreynne, the Proteas only managed 204 all-out to concede a big win for the hosts.

Everything clicked for the Aussies from the word go. Opting to bowl first, Australia rode on Cameron Green's five-fer to dismiss the visitors for 189 before piling up a mammoth 575 for 8 decl. with David Warner (200) and Alex Carey (111) being the top performers. The South Africans somehow managed to cross the 200-run mark but have lost their fourth Test in a row to fall behind in the race to enter the ICC World Test Championship final. Here's the updated WTC points table after Australia thrash SA:

At the post-match presentation, skipper Cummins said, "It (the win) is right up there. We have had some great contests with South Africa, hadn't won against them at home in 20 years I think, so pretty special. I thought how Warner and Smith batted in the heat was pretty gutsy. Starc and Green as well, put their injuries behind and turned up. Davey was superb, you could see his energy from ball one and to do it in his 100th Test is awesome. He (Carey) has really cemented his place in the Test side and to get a hundred in a Boxing Day Test is special. He's (Lyon) good to go, just winded himself. Starc and Green will definitely miss the Sydney Test. Boxing Day is a pretty huge event and this year was even more special as we celebrated Warnie."

Meanwhile, Elgar pointed out, "It is not easy at the moment. That was bit of a hammering. We have got to do lot of reflection going ahead once again. There are a few positives coming out of this Test but not a lot. The inexperience with the bat in hand, we lost a lot of batters in the last few years and that has played a role. But that also gave an opportunity for the newcomers to come out, perform and stake a permanent claim in this batting group. But it is definitely hurting us at the moment."