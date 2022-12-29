ugc_banner

Girona vs Rayo Vallecano Live Streaming: How to watch LaLiga 2022-23 live online, prediction, lineups, Squad

WION Web Team
Madrid, SpainUpdated: Dec 29, 2022, 01:39 PM IST

Girona vs Rayo Vallecano match livestream details Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Girona vs Rayo Vallecano Live Streaming:  The match between Girona and Rayo Vallecano will be played today at 9:30 PM IST at Estadi Montilivi stadium. All details regarding Livesteam and the TV channel broadcast of the match are given in the article

Girona vs Rayo Vallecano Live Streaming: The Spanish football league LaLiga resumes today (Thursday, December 29) after a long FIFA World Cup gap. The opening match of this leg will be played between Girona and Rayo Vallecano. Andoni Iraola's men (Rayo Vallecano) have gone unbeaten in their last five home games in all competitions and will look to keep that streak going. Speaking of Girona, the team was eliminated from the Copa del Rey last Thursday after a 2-1 defeat to lower-tier CP Cacereno. This came after an impressive run of two wins and a draw in four friendlies during the 2022 FIFA World Cup break. Girona will now try to pick up where they left off in La Liga. They have a two-game winning streak in the league and are ranked 13th in the standings. The match starts at 9:30 PM IST today and will be telecasted live on Sports 18 TV channel and Jio Cinema.

Girona vs Rayo Vallecano match details

The opening match of the second leg of the Spanish football league LaLiga will be played between Girona and Rayo Vallecano. The match starts at 9:30 PM IST on December 29. The venue of the match is Estadi Montilivi stadium.

Where to watch Girona vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga match in India? Livestream details and TV broadcast channel

Viacom has all the rights to telecast Girona vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga match in India, so the LaLiga 2022-23 season will be broadcast live on India's Sports18 TV channel. The live stream will also be available on OTT platforms Voot and Jio Cinema.

Girona vs Rayo Vallecano predicted lineups

Girona possible starting lineup:
Gazzaniga; Martinez, Bueno, D Lopez, Espinosa; Villa, Herrera, Romeu, A Garcia, Valery; Castellanos

Rayo Vallecano possible starting lineup:
Dimitrievski; Balliu, Lejeune, Catena, F Garcia; Comesana, Valentin; Palazon, U Lopez, A Garcia; Falcao

LaLiga season 2022-23 schedule for December, fixture and timings

Date Match Time
Dec 29 Girona vs Rayo Vallecano 9.30 PM
Dec 29 Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao 11.45 PM
Dec 30 Atletico Madrid vs Elche 02.00 AM
Dec 30 Getafe vs Mallorca 9.30 PM
Dec 30 Cadiz vs Almeria 11.45 PM
Dec 30 Celta de Vigo vs Sevilla 11.45 PM
Dec 31 Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid 02.00 AM
Dec 31 Barcelona vs Espanyol 6.30 PM
Dec 31 Real Sociedad vs Osasuna 8.45 PM
Dec 31 Villarreal vs Valencia 8.45 PM

 

 

 

RELATED

Brazilian football legend Pele dies at 82

IND vs SL 2023: Kumar Sangakkara throws his weight behind star batter, tells him mantra to become great

WWE: Legendary name 'sure' to return for WrestleMania 39; how about John Cena, The Rock? Get to know