Hundreds of freezing bats rescued in icy, frigid winters of Texas

The frigid winters of Texas sent hundreds of bats into "hypothermic shock", who were clinging to their roost under a bridge in Houston, Texas.

The bats almost froze in the frigid air and started falling on the ground after losing their grip from the bridge, which was nine metres above the pavement, reported the Houston Humane Society on its Facebook page.

What followed was a rescue mission worthy of Batman amid the intensifying cold wave. A bat rescue was launched by the group and 929 bats were gathered from the pavement under the Waugh Bridge, and they were provided with nutrition and heat.

The rescue mission was joined in by the volunteers and by the weekend, the group took back more than 1,500 bats, who were kept warm in the attic or shelter of society wildlife director Mary Warwick.

Most of the bats rescued required water and warmth, however, those badly affected by the icy winters were kept in incubators and fed intravenously.

"Amazingly, most of (the) bats have survived," the society stated.

On Wednesday, as the temperature reached 72 degrees Fahrenheit (22 degrees Celsius), "close to 700" were released by the society back to the bridge, freeing them to fly in the open skies and feed on insects.

The Humane Society explained that the Mexican free-tailed bats "are tiny, and have minimal body fat, so they are not able to live long when laying exposed on the ground in freezing temperatures."

For people living in Texas, bat watching is a popular pastime, and there are huge colonies of bats under various bridges.