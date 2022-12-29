Surprise! Mexican authorities find tiger cub wedged between suitcases in couple's car boot

Mexico police stopped a couple on a motorway over a minor traffic offence and found a tiger cub in the couple's car boot. And what's more surprising is that it is not the first time that a tiger cub has been seized by the police in Mexico, as smuggling of big cats is a lucrative business.

When the Mexican couple was stopped by the police in the state of Querétaro for a minor traffic offence, they started reacting "aggressively" to being called out, this is when the police officers grew suspicious.

Municipal police from the town of El Marqués described how the couple tried to escape when they were stopped by officers.

"Thanks to a quick manoeuvre, officers managed to block their way with a patrol car and arrest them immediately", they wrote in a press release.

During a search of the vehicle, they came across the tiger cub wedged in between suitcases and bags in the boot. Not just the tiger cub but police also found guns and almost 100 cartridges. Officials said the cub was being cared for by experts who would aim to return it to "its natural habitat". They did not clarify where that would be.

Though it is not illegal to own an exotic animal in Mexico, only as long as the owner can prove that it came from a certified dealer and was born in captivity. However, the data shows that majority of the animals seized in recent years were bought illegally or had been smuggled.

Mexico also bans the walking and strolling of tigers in public. In a 2020 case, a man was roaming a fully grown Bengal tiger with a lasso on the streets of Tlaquepaque. Its owner had the correct paperwork but police argued he had failed to comply with the necessary safety regulations.

Mexican wildlife officials also do not allow to keep lions as pets, in 2019, when they found three lions on the rooftop of a man in Mexico City, they immediately re-homed them into the wild.

