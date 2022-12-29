Japan reports its highest-ever tally of Covid related deaths, 415 in one day

Japan on Wednesday (December 28) reported a record number of deaths. The nation recorded 415 COVID-19-related deaths, which is its highest-ever count for a single day.

The national tally of newly confirmed Covid cases on Wednesday stood at 216, 219. This is an approximately four per cent jump from last Wednesday when the number stood at 206,943. In August Japan, recorded a high of 260,000 cases a day.

In the past week, Japan had the highest global number of infections. In terms of reported deaths, as per the World Health Organization (WHO), while the United States recorded the highest number while Japan stood in second place.

The current outbreak as per Business Standard is the nation's eighth wave of COVID-19 infections.

Japan as per IANS has seen a total death tally of 55,000 with more than 28 million cases nationwide.

This uptick in cases as per the Japan Times comes after the government in October ended curbs that have for two and a half years barred tourists from entering the nation. Following this, in November, Japan had nearly one million visitors.

The nation as per AFP has also imposed Covid curbs on visitors from China, requiring them to take Covid tests upon arrival. This as per Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been done because of the "information that infection is spreading rapidly" in China.

