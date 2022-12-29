Austria terms India a close and trusted partner ahead of EAM Jaishankar's visit

Austria termed India a "close and trusted partner" ahead of India's foreign minister Dr S. Jaishankar's visit to the country. The Indian minister will be in the country from 1st to 3rd January during which he will hold talks with his counterpart, the Austrian foreign minister Alexander Schallenberg.

Jaishankar's visit to Austria is set to be the first by an Indian foreign minister in 27 years, in the run-up to the 75th anniversary of Austria-India diplomatic ties in 2023.

A spokeswoman from the Austrian foreign ministry said, "The conversation between the Ministers will comprise bilateral political, commercial and migration aspects as well as regional and multilateral issues", explaining, " India is a close and trusted partner and democratic ally and can be a strong voice on many pressing global issues."

This is the 5th meeting between the two ministers.

Minister Schallenberg travelled to Delhi last March and the two also met at the last Munich Security Conference, Globsec Bratislava Forum and UN General Assembly.

During the visit, EAM will also call on Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, address the Indian diaspora and hold meetings with the Director General of the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi.

The spokeswoman pointed out, "As such, the position of India on the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine and its global negative ramifications as well as the current Indian G20 Presidency will take centre-stage". During the visit, a joint meeting of the foreign ministers of the Czech republic Jan Lipavský, Slovakia Rastislav Káčer in the Central European “Slavkov” format of dialogue will take place with the foreign ministers of India and Austria. This initiative has been taken by the Austrian FM. Dr Jaishankar will also attend the renowned New Year’s Concert of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra together with Minister Schallenberg.

The visit of EAM to Austria comes even as India takes over the chairmanship of the Wassenaar arrangement (WA) from 1 Jan 2023. The arrangement is a multilateral export control regime whose member India became in 2017.

At the 26th annual Plenary of the WA held in Vienna on 30 Nov-01 Dec, Ireland handed over the chairmanship to India's Ambassador Jaideep Mazumdar.

