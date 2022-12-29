A global cardiovascular aftershock on the way? Studies sound warning bells for diabetics and heart-patients 

People who have suffered Covid-19 in the past may find it difficult to recover due to ensuing infection-induced threats related to diabetes and heart diseases. Studies have revealed that Covid-19 leads to cardiovascular problems as well as an increased risk of diabetes. Some are even wondering that a global cardiovascular aftershock might come hot on the heels of the Covid-19 pandemic. And when the world seems to be facing the prospects of another global Covid-19 wave following the massive corona outbreak in China, it becomes important to recall such threats and take necessary precautions.

Does Covid-19 lead to cardiovascular problems?

Different studies present conflicting narratives. Researchers used data provided by the US Department of Veterans Affairs to check whether such claims hold water or not. They discovered that people who suffered from Covid-19 faced significantly increased risks for 20 cardiovascular conditions, including potentially fatal problems like heart attacks and strokes. According to the researchers, these complications can occur even in people who appear to have fully recovered from mild infection.

The results were derived from the compiled data of over 150,000 veterans. It was concluded that the risk of fatal cardiovascular conditions, including blood clotting and swelling of the heart, shot up at least 20-fold compared to those who didn’t contract the virus.

Does Covid-19 increase the risk of diabetes?

A study published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology early March this year revealed that individuals might face an increased risk of diabetes even months after suffering from the plague. According to the most recent study, people who had Covid-19 were about 40% more likely to develop diabetes up to a year later It was also revealed that the risk increased in particular for type 2 diabetes, which occurs when the body doesn’t produce enough insulin.

Given that the Covid-19 pandemic might come back to haunt the masses globally, it might trigger a wave of heart diseases and diabetes as well. The threat is real, and it makes it even more important to take precautionary measures, follow Covid-19 protocols issued by local health authorities and get vaccinated as soon as possible.