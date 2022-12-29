US couple dies of different types of cancer hours apart from each other

A husband and wife in South Dakota state of the United States died of cancer within hours of each other. The duo, in their fifties, passed away just two days before Christmas.

Steve Hawkins, 58, and his wife Wendy, 52, died from different forms of cancer at the same hospital in Yankton, South Dakota, on Friday, reports in the US media said.

The couple is survived by three children, all in their twenties.

According to an official statement, Steve Hawkins was diagnosed with cancer about five years ago. His wife Wendy, however, faced a 'short battle' with the disease.

The statement shared on social media, read: "With profound sadness, we inform you that Yankton County EMS Administrator Steve Hawkins passed away on Friday, December 23rd, 2022 after battling cancer for nearly five years. He was 58."

"Steve was hired as our administrator in June 2009. Before coming to Yankton, Steve was a Paramedic in Cody, Wyoming and Yellowstone National Park. He began his Paramedic career in San Diego, California. In another sad turn of events, Steve's wife, Wendy Hawkins, also passed away on the same day, Friday, December 23rd, 2022 at age 52 after a short battle with cancer. Wendy was a devoted wife and mother who stayed at home to raise their three children, Brad, Mandi and Trent, who are now in their 20s."

"Brad and Trent are still living at home, while Mandi and her fiancé live in Iowa."

It wasn't clear which form of cancer the South Dakota couple was suffering from. But a comment from Steve's sister stated that they were of different types.

The post went on to say that a memorial service was planned but didn’t have a date as of yet. It also shared a GoFundMe link to help the family cover the cost of the funerals.

The page, which was set up by Steve and Wendy's son Trenton, has raised $18,000 in three days, which will go towards the costs of the funerals.

On the page, the couple's son wrote: "This has been a very tragic experience and my family and I are trying to come up with the funds to pay for two funerals. They were wonderful parents and took very good care of their family and I am trying to take care of them."

According to a study published in The Lancet, almost 10 million people die from cancer annually.

