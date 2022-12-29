Australia thrash South Africa by an innings and 182 runs to win 2nd Test, take unassailable 2-0 lead

On Thursday (December 29), Australia ended South Africa's miseries in the second and penultimate Test, at the MCG, Melbourne, to win by an innings and 182 runs. From the word go, Australia have dominated proceedings and showed no signs of slowing down on the fourth day, when play resumed with SA being 15 for 1 after conceding a whopping 386-run lead.

Theunis de Bruyn, Temba Bavuma (65), and Kyle Verreynne showed some resistance but never threatened the Pat Cummins-led Aussie bowlers as Scott Boland (2 for 49) and Nathan Lyon (3 for 58) accounted for regular breakthroughs whereas the likes of Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Cummins chipped in with a wicket each. The Proteas batters once again fell flat as the team has now lost four successive Tests to dent their chances of reaching the WTC final. Had it not been for their last-wicket partnership, which added 27 runs, it would've been their eighth consecutive innings where South Africa wouldn't have touched the 200-run mark.

Australia got everything right from the coin toss. Opting to bowl first, they rode on IPL 2023 auction's star Cameron Green (5 for 27) to rattle SA for 189. David Warner, playing his 100th Test, scored a majestic 200 (255) whereas Alex Carey's 111 and fifties from Steve Smith (85), Travis Head, and Green took Australia to a mammoth 575-8 decl. Dean Elgar-led SA continued to slip further from thereon and showed no fight whatsoever with the bat.