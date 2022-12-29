'Glass Onion' director Rian Johnson on parallels between Elon Musk and Miles Bron: 'It’s very bizarre'
Story highlights
Many viewers of Rian Jonson's 'Glass Onion' have noted similarities between Bron and Elon Musk, the real-world billionaire who has courted controversy after seemingly arbitrarily buying the social media site Twitter.
Many viewers of Rian Jonson's 'Glass Onion' have noted similarities between Bron and Elon Musk, the real-world billionaire who has courted controversy after seemingly arbitrarily buying the social media site Twitter.
Rian Jonson's 'Glass Onion' may not have recreated the same magic that the first film 'Knives Out' did, but it has managed to please most critics and audiences. The film, which brings back Daniel Craig's eccentric but brilliant private detective Benoit Blanc, takes place on a Greek island owned by Edward Norton's self-obsessed tech billionaire Miles Bron. Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista also star. Many viewers have noted similarities between Bron and Elon Musk, the real-world billionaire who has courted controversy after seemingly arbitrarily buying the social media site Twitter.
Both, for instance, wear casual clothing, and are obsessed with highfalutin concepts like disruption. Recently, Rian Jonson was asked by Wired as to whether the parallels were intentional. He responded, “It’s so weird. It’s very bizarre. I hope there isn’t some secret marketing department at Netflix that’s funding this Twitter takeover.”
He went on to deny that he wrote the character while keeping Musk in mind but added, "There’s a lot of general stuff about that sort of species of tech billionaire that went directly into it. But obviously, it has almost a weird relevance in exactly the current moment. A friend of mine said, ‘Man, that feels like it was written this afternoon.’ And that’s just sort of a horrible, horrible accident, you know?”
'Glass Onion' has received mostly positive reviews. Wion's review of the film read, "True to the title, Johnson builds an intricately structured and engaging mystery peppered with clues and misdirections and clues that are actually misdirections. Johnson also plays with audience expectations, and smartly subverts them at every turn. 'Glass Onion' is a delicious murder mystery in which Johnson once again gives that cosy feeling of Christie's tales, and at the same time gives his own subversive touch."