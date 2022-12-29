Deadly Cambodia casino fire leaves 19 dead as people jump to escape the blaze

A fire in a Cambodian hotel-casino on the border of Thailand has killed at least 19 people, police said Thursday. The fire broke out at the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino in Poipet at 11:30 pm local time Wednesday, police said.

Around 30 people have been injured in the fire, according to the police.

Photos from the scene show groups desperately huddled on ledges as fierce flames surround them. In one video clip, an unidentified man is seen sitting on a window ledge as smoke billows from the window behind him.

AFP reported that a provisional police report mentions that around 400 individuals were believed to be working at the casino.

Videos being shared online showed a massive blaze at the complex. In a few of them, people can be seen jumping from the burning building.

According to local media reports, foreign nationals were also inside the casino at the time of the fire.

A Thai foreign ministry source said they were coordinating closely with local authorities.

"The authorities have been trying to control the fire including by sending in firetrucks from the Thai side," they said.

According to a volunteer with Thai rescue group the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, the blaze started on the first floor and spread quickly along the carpets, leaping up through the multi-storey building.

The Grand Diamond City is one of a number of casino-hotels clustered along the Thai-Cambodian border.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE