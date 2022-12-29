US: Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack pleads not guilty on state charges

The Canadian man, later identified as David DePape, accused of attacking the United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, at their San Francisco residence has pleaded not guilty to the state criminal charges, on Wednesday. The 82-year-old was allegedly attacked with a hammer, earlier this year, in October and sustained “serious injuries”.

The six charges against the alleged assailant also include attempted murder, first-degree residential burglary, elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, and threatening a family member of a public official. The 42-year-old accused has pleaded not guilty and denied all allegations, said San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, in a statement.

DePape had also waived his right to a speedy trial and the next hearing has been scheduled for February 23, added Jenkins. The accused had also been charged with several federal criminal charges including assault and attempted kidnapping, in November, he also pleaded not guilty to those in relation to the attack on the House speaker’s husband.

According to an FBI affidavit filed in federal court, the attack against 82-year-old Paul Pelosi took place when the intruder looking for the Speaker, who was in Washington DC at the time, instead confronted her husband who was eventually able to call the police. The court documents from last month also show that DePape entered their San Francisco house looking for the House Speaker to “seriously harm her”.

It added that when the police arrived minutes later, they saw the two struggling with the hammer after which the intruder grabbed the hammer and hit Paul Pelosi with it over the head. Subsequently, he was taken to a San Francisco hospital after he sustained multiple injuries including a skull fracture and “serious injuries to his right arm and hands.”

