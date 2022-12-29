Twitter restored after going offline for thousands even as Musk tweets 'works for me'

After facing an outage for several hours, Twitter was back online, even as its owner Elon Musk replied to a user saying, "Works for me."

Twitter was down for thousands of people globally early Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. As of 7:40 pm ET, over 10,000 users were experiencing issues with accessing the social media website in the United States.

Complaints about Twitter notifications not working were also doing the rounds.

In India, the outage began around 6:30 am Thursday. The problem was largely contained to the web version, which was restored in about two hours. The mobile app was working fine throughout, reports suggest.

DownDetector reported a spike in issues with Twitter starting around 7 pm Eastern time (midnight GMT). Users were unable to see their main feed, check notifications or use other functions such as lists.

DownDetector recorded more than 10,000 complaints in the United States, as the hashtag #TwitterDown trended on the platform.

The cause of the outage was not immediately clear.

The social media platform has undergone several changes ever since Elon Musk took hold of the reins. He will soon step down as CEO once he finds a replacement.

The platform had recently removed a feature which promoted safety resources, including suicide prevention hotlines. It faces severe backlash following the move and restored it soon after.

Twitter head of trust and safety, Ella Irwin, had called the removal a temporary move.

"We have been fixing and revamping our prompts. They were just temporarily removed while we do that. We expect to have them back up next week," said Irwin in an email sent to Reuters.

