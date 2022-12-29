'Avatar The Way of Water' crosses $1 billion mark in just 12 days

James Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water' has crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office after just 12 days. The sequel to his 2009 science-fiction epic 'Avatar', 'The Way of Water', the film is the first of the four purported sequels and continues the story of the Sullys as they flee the retaliation of the earthlings after their defeat at the end of the first film. Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana reprise the respective roles of Jake Sully and Neytiri. Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald also return in their roles.

Sigourney Weaver also returns, but in a different role. Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, and Jemaine Clement join the franchise with this film.

Thus far the film has collected $1.03 billion. 'The Way of Water' has an astronomical budget of $350 to 460 million, and Cameron has earlier said the film will have to be second or third-highest-grossing movie of all time just to break even. So it will have to continue its performance at the ticket window for the foreseeable future. Like the original, the film is expected to have strong legs that should help it carry to February.

Wion's review of the film read, "Basically, I have the same complaints with ‘The Way of Water’ that I had with the original ‘Avatar’. No one in their right mind would take exception to his vision, but beneath all that eye-candy, the film has a painfully conventional story involving conventional characters told in a traditional Cameron way. The director has never been an impressive deviser of complex, gripping plots and characters beyond surface level. He does have the uncanny ability to build exciting narratives around action set pieces, and 'The Way of Water' is no exception. 'The Way of Water' is, in effect, a typical Cameron movie with all its glories and downfalls."