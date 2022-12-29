Brazil temporarily bans guns in capital ahead of President-elect Lula’s swearing-in ceremony

Brazil’s Supreme Court has temporarily banned carrying guns in the capital Brasilia ahead of the swearing-in of Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on January 1.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes said the ban order will take effect on Wednesday, and it will remain till January 2, the day after Lula’s inauguration, reports Reuters news agency.

In his ruling, Moraes wrote that “terrorist groups financed by shameless magnates” have been committing crimes against the rule of law in recent weeks, which is why public safety had to be made secure via a temporary firearms ban.

According to the court’s order, if anyone was found carrying arms in Brasilia in violation of the decree, they would be prosecuted for illegally carrying a weapon.

The Supreme Court made the ruling at the request of da Silva’s team days after police arrested a man on suspicion of planting and possessing explosive devices at Brasilia International Airport.

Brazil: Bolsonaro breaks post-election silence, calls for 'military coup'

According to reports, the 54-year-old man, who worked at a gas station, had ties with pro-Bolsonaro militia supporters camped outside the army headquarters.

Upcoming Justice Minister Flavio Dino hailed the court’s ruling, saying that it would bolster security during the swearing-in ceremony.

The latest measure is being taken to thwart any unforeseen circumstances during the ceremony as incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro has been casting doubts on the country’s electoral result after his defeat to Lula on October 30.

Thousands of protesters have been camping at military barracks across the country, asking the army to step in as they falsely claim that the election was stolen.

(With inputs from agencies)