US, EU urge immediate deescalation at Serbia-Kosovo border amid ongoing crisis

The United States and the European Union have requested both Kosovo and Serbia to deescalate tensions in the border region. Both the US and EU have reached out to the Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti in order to find a political solution. "The European Union and the United States of America are concerned about the continued tense situation in the north of Kosovo," the EU and the US said in a joint statement according to AFP.

"We call on everyone to exercise maximum restraint, to take immediate action to unconditionally deescalate the situation, and to refrain from provocations, threats, or intimidation," they added.

Kosovo has been experiencing massive tensions since November after several ethnic Serb workers walked away from their jobs as a mark of protest. They were protesting the decision to ban Serbs in Kosovo from using Belgrade-issued vehicle number plates – a decision that was later overturned.

Also read | China funeral homes, hospitals overwhelmed while official Covid data stays low

With the Serbs sealing off traffic on two border crossings, the authorities decided to completely close down the border. There were also a number of shooting incidents that targeted international peacekeepers as well as the police in Kosovo. Even the Serbian army has been put on high alert.

Both EU and US have urged the Kosovar authorities to not arrest any more ethnic Serbs in an attempt to control the ongoing crisis. The already arrested ones have already been charged.

"At the same time, rule of law must be respected, and any form of violence is unacceptable and will not be tolerated," they further stated in the official statement.