India: Seven killed, several injured in stampede at former CM Naidu's roadshow in Andhra Pradesh

At least seven people died, and several were injured after a stampede occurred during former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu's roadshow in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday evening. Hundreds of party workers and supporters had gathered at the site to attend Naidu's public meeting.

The Nellore Police said that as Naidu arrived at the gathering point, there was pushing and shoving among the gathering, leading some people to jump into the nearby drainage canal to escape the stampede, but as more people jumped, seven died, the Indian Express reported.

After this, Naidu immediately cancelled his local public meeting and visited the hospital to express his condolences.

According to the Twitter post by the TDP, Naidu has announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakhs ($12,084) to the families of the deceased. Also, his party will be providing education for the children of the victims in NTR Trust institutions.

The 72-year-old former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu held this local gathering as a part of his "Idemi Kharma Mana Rashtranki" programme for his campaigns for the upcoming Assembly elections in 2024.

Similar instances of stampedes have occurred in India quite a few times this year claiming the lives of many, and injuring hundreds.

One of the collapses occurred in the Morbi district of Gujarat when a newly renovated cable bridge had collapsed, killing nearly 133. The collapse had happened due to overcrowding. Officials in the instance were able to rescue 177.

Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had expressed condolences to the families and announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakhs ($4900) for the families of the deceased and Rs 49,000 ($600) for the injured.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE