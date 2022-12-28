Explained: What is Zelensky's 10-point peace plan which seeks world leaders’ support?

Earlier this year, in November, amid the Group of 20 (G20) major economies meeting in Indonesia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked the leaders present to step and stop the Russian invasion of Kyiv.

It was then that he first mentioned his 10-point peace plan which Zelensky said would end the conflict, “justly and on the basis of the UN Charter and international law”. Since then the Ukrainian president has spoken about his plan with the United States President Joe Biden during his visit to Washington, last week.

Recently, he also sought help from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during their call, for the implementation. This was preceded by Zelensky calling upon world leaders to hold a Global Peace Summit based on the plan.

Ukraine’s 10-point peace plan:

1. Radiation and nuclear safety, focusing on restoring security around Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine, which is now Russian-occupied.

2. Food security, including protecting and ensuring Ukraine’s grain exports to the world’s poorest nations.

3. Energy security, with a focus on price restrictions on Russian energy resources, as well as aiding Ukraine with restoring its power infrastructure, half of which has been damaged by Russian attacks.

4. Release of all prisoners and deportees, including war prisoners and children deported to Russia.

5. Restoring Ukraine’s territorial integrity and Russia reaffirming it according to the UN Charter, which Zelenskyy said is “not up to negotiations”.

6. Withdrawal of Russian troops and the cessation of hostilities, the restoration of Ukraine’s state borders with Russia.

7. Justice, including the establishment of a special tribunal to prosecute Russian war crimes.

8. The prevention of ecocide, and the protection of the environment, with a focus on demining and restoring water treatment facilities.



9. Prevention of an escalation of conflict and building security architecture in the Euro-Atlantic space, including guarantees for Ukraine.

10. Confirmation of the war’s end, including a document signed by the involved parties.

What does the proposal miss?

A report by The i, a British national newspaper, said that while the analysts have called the list “maximalist” and unrealistic, it also offers better scope for negotiations moving forward. Notably, while Ukraine has emphasised on “territorial integrity”, it fails to mention Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

Furthermore, while the Ukrainian president has previously shown interest in negotiations with his Russian counterpart, President Vladimir Putin, his officials have also reportedly called for his ouster. On December 25, Putin during his interview with state television, Rossiya 1 said, “We are ready to negotiate with everyone involved about acceptable solutions, but that is up to them - we are not the ones refusing to negotiate, they are.”

Subsequently, an advisor to the Ukrainian president, Mykhailo Podolyak took to Twitter and said, “Russia single-handedly attacked Ukraine and is killing citizens…Russia doesn't want negotiations, but tries to avoid responsibility.”

Notably, Kyiv also broke away from the tradition where both countries celebrate Christmas on January 7 as opposed to December 25, in line with the Russian Orthodox Church which follows the ancient Julian calendar.

Additionally, the Ukrainian president also called out Putin for speaking about negotiations and continuing to target and hit power stations, leaving millions without electricity and heat amidst freezing winter conditions.

Therefore, despite what the Russian president might have claimed for the second time, the evidence points to the contrary, who also in turn blamed Ukraine and its Western allies for the lack of talks, a stance which the West had rejected as Moscow's posturing as it continues to attack Kyiv.

In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, on Monday, said that Kyiv wants a peace summit within two months at the United Nations with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as mediator. He also spoke about how Russia must face the consequences for its alleged war crimes before direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow.

Furthermore, Ukraine’s foreign minister also invited other countries’ participation in the potential peace talks citing the example of Turkey’s role in the grain agreement. Meanwhile, the UN has given a cautious response and said, “As the secretary-general has said many times in the past, he can only mediate if all parties want him to mediate,” said UN spokesperson Florencia Soto Nino-Martinez, on Monday.

How has Russia reacted to Ukraine’s 10-point peace plan?

Earlier this month, Russia had rejected Zelensky’s peace proposal and said that Ukraine needs to accept new territorial “realities”, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, which also included taking four Ukrainian regions (Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson) under Moscow as its “new subjects”.

He also said that there is “no question” about Russia pulling out its troops from Ukraine by the end of this year. “They appeared as a result of referendums that took place in these territories. Without taking these new realities into account, no kind of progress is possible,” said Peskov.

Similarly, late Monday, Moscow’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, reiterated that the proposal of “demilitarisation and denazification of the territories controlled by the regime, the elimination of threats to Russia's security emanating from there, including our new lands, are well known to the enemy,”

He added, “The point is simple: Fulfil them for your own good. Otherwise, the issue will be decided by the Russian army,” as per the Russian news agency, TASS. Furthermore, while Washington has given Ukraine billions of dollars in military aid, the country has been cautious with its approach to Zelensky’s peace plan as well as the proposed summit.

Ukrainian President talks to Indian PM over the phone

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Ukrainian president and Indian PM spoke on the phone for the fourth time since the beginning of Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine, in February, earlier this year. Subsequently, Zelensky had also taken to Twitter and said that he spoke to PM Modi during which he wished for a successful G20 presidency.

“It was on this platform that I announced the peace formula and now I count on India's participation in its implementation. I also thanked for humanitarian aid and support in the UN,” said the Ukrainian president.

Additionally, the Indian government also mentioned PM Modi’s main priorities for India's G20 Presidency which include giving a voice to the concerns of developing nations on issues like food and energy security.

While India has repeatedly been criticised by Western countries for its import of oil from Russia at a discounted price, New Delhi has defended its stance of putting its people first. Furthermore, India has also called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and violence in Russia-Ukraine but has not outright condemned the conflict but maintained that the crisis is solved through dialogue and diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies)



