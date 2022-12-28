Your skin care products can be the cause of your death!

While it's extremely important to look after your skin, one must be aware of the substances used in such products as they can affect not only your skin but your entire body. Watch out for these specific materials inside the commodities and keep away from them. These harmful substances include:

FRAGRANCE:

Both natural and synthetic perfumes have the potential to irritate your skin. Fragrances are one of the major causes of contact dermatitis, a skin condition in which your skin becomes red and inflamed after coming into contact with an irritant.

Artificial scents are made up of a combination of chemicals that can irritate your skin, such as solvents and preservatives. Because of the volatility of the chemicals used to produce them, they have even been known to induce skin disorders including eczema and psoriasis.

PARABENS:

Preservatives like parabens are used in skin care products to make them stay longer. The use of parabens in cosmetics is completely safe and poses no severe health risks. It can, however, easily pass through your skin and into your body. They can cause problems because they stay in your body's tissues and fluids. By functioning similarly to estrogen, a hormone that is vital for women's reproductive health, parabens may also disrupt hormone production.

FORMALDEHYDE

In skincare products, formaldehyde is frequently used as a preservative. It's a colourless gas that is used to keep bacteria from expanding and growing. Nail polishes, hair straightening treatments, hair gels, nail hardeners, shampoos, deodorants, lotions, and makeup all contain formaldehyde. It's linked to developmental toxins, hair loss, scalp burns, asthma, and neurotoxicity, among other things. Formaldehyde can cause dizziness and unconsciousness when inhaled.

PHTHALATES

Diethyl phthalate is the most frequent form of phthalate found in skincare products (DEP). DEP helps the penetration and absorption of skin-care products like our moisturizers and creams. DEP is used to help the scent linger for long hours in various products. According to the FDA, even at the highest levels, phthalates found in skincare products pose no substantial health hazards. Phthalates, on the other hand, are known endocrine disruptors. This means they may interfere with our hormones' regular functions in our bodies.

PETROLATUM

Petrolatum is a softening agent that is ideal for dry skin. Petrolatum is found in lip balms and moisturizers. It provides a barrier that keeps water from escaping while also preventing moisture from the air from being absorbed. Your skin will ultimately dry out, which is why you'll be inclined to reapply your lip balm.