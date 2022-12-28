Uzbekistan says 18 children dead after consuming Indian pharma's syrup; probe launched: Report

Uzbekistan's government has announced a probe into the deaths of 18 children who consumed Dok-1 Max- a cold and flu syrup manufactured by Indian-based pharmaceutical Marion Biotech. A report by AKIpress on Wednesday said that a criminal probe has been launched against officials of the company importer Quramax Medical the Research Center for Standardization of Medicines for the production, and acquisition of medicines of poor quality leading to loss of lives.

The report said that several people were detained in connection with the deaths of these 18 children, and the suspects would face 10-15 years in prison.

The State Center for Expertise and Standardization of Medicines, Medical Devices and Medical Equipment of the Pharmaceutical Network Development Agency concluded that Dok-1 Max did not meet the requirements of normative documents, the report added.

It also said that previously, Uzbekistan's health ministry had said that ethylene glycol was found in cold and flu syrup.

Marion Biotech has not responded to the above accusations

Based in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, the pharmaceutical makes medicines for anti-cold, pain and fever, food supplements and many other medicinal products.

According to Marion Biotech's website, the Dok 1 Max syrup is a combination of three medical ingredients that reduce "symptoms associated with cold, flu, cough, fever and other infectious upper respiratory tract diseases which are accompanied by chill, cough and fever."

The pharmaceutical says that the ingredients of Dok-1 Max are usually well tolerated at the recommended doses. "Occasionally you may experience a skin rash, abdominal pain, increased blood pressure, dizziness and other allergic reactions," the website reads.

This development in Uzbekistan comes months after at least 70 children in Gambia died from acute kidney injury (AKI) linked to the consumption of cough and cold syrups manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals, another company from India. Last week, a parliamentary panel in Gambia said that the government should pursue legal action against Maiden Pharmaceuticals for exporting contaminated drugs. The panel also demanded that the company should be blacklisted and its products be banned in markets in the country.

