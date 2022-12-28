Teaser of Mani Ratnam's PS-2 revealed; film to release on this date

Mani Ratnam and the team will be back in cinemas with the second installment of the period saga 'Ponniyin Selvan'. The teaser of PS-2 was unveiled on Wednesday and makers also announced its release date.



Produced by Lyca Productions, the film will hit theatres on April 28, 2023.



The less than a-minute teaser gives a glimpse of four of its principal cast only- Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In the teaser, Aditya Karikalan (Vikram) can be seen sitting on a throne, while Arulmozhi (Ravi) is seen walking amidst a crowd. Karthi's Vandhiyathevan is seen with wounds and Bachchan's Nandini can be seen holding a sword and looking at her reflection.



The film is expected to pick up from where 'Pooniyin Selvan-1' left. The ending in fact was a cliffhanger, where Arulmozhi Varman (Jayam Ravi) and Vandhiyathevan (Karthi) were seen getting drowned in the sea after a face-off with Pandyas.

The end credit scene of the first part also made a big reveal of showing the face of the aged Oomai Rani, a character played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.