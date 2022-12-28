Ukraine war: Zelensky's peace plan must include four annexed regions, says Kremlin

The Kremlin has hit out at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's 10-point peace plan by saying that the plan must include the four annexed regions — Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. Russia declared these regions as part of its territory in September but it does not fully control any of them. "There can be no peace plan for Ukraine that does not take into account today's realities regarding Russian territory, with the entry of four regions into Russia," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday (December 28), news agency Reuters reported.



Peskov added that plans that did not take these realities into account could not be peaceful.

Earlier in December, Russia had rejected the peace plan and the government reiterated that it would not give up any territory it has taken by force.

Volodymyr Zelensky first announced his peace plan in November during a summit of the Group of 20 major economies. A few important points of the plan include the withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities, food security and energy security, radiation and nuclear safety, prevention of escalation of conflict and confirmation of the war's end including a document signed by the involved parties.

The Ukrainian President has been vigorously promoting his peace plan, urging world leaders to hold a Global Peace Summit based on it.

Meanwhile, Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday that Moscow was planning to establish naval bases in two occupied port cities Berdyansk and Mariupol, for support vessels, emergency rescue services and ship repair units of the navy, news agency AFP reported.

(With inputs from agencies)

