Wait, what? Messi's Qatar hotel room to be converted into a museum after Argentina's World Cup success

Lionel Messi is having the time of his life. The 35-year-old striker led Argentina to their first-ever World Cup title, after 36 years, during the recently-held Qatar 2022 edition. After losing their tournament opener to Saudi Arabia, Argentina came back in style and won six games in a row to win the World Cup, beating defending champions France in a riveting final, in the penalty shootouts, to lift the trophy after 1986. Messi has, thus, etched his name in the history books with Argentina's triumph and is enjoying his time off, as reportedly he will rejoin his French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) by January 03.

After Argentina's historic triumph, in order to commemorate Messi's triumph at Qatar 2022 -- which was his final WC appearance -- the Qatar University plans to convert the Argentine captain's room into a mini-museum. They wrote, "The University of Qatar announces the allocation of the room built by the Argentine national team player Lionel Messi during the Qatar World Cup into a mini museum."

"The room of Argentina national team player Lionel Messi will remain unchanged and will remain available only for visitors and not for residence," Hitmi al Hitmi, director of communications and public relations at Qatar University, told Qatari newspaper Al Sharq. "Messi's belongings and will be a legacy for students and future generations and a witness to the great achievements Messi has reached during the World Cup," he added.