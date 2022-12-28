Turkish music composer Ozan Doğulu and his girlfriend Hera Alsan mocked by netizens for height difference

DJ Ozan Doğulu and his girlfriend Hera Aslan became the talk of the town when they attended a party last night. Both came for the gala night when their height difference was noticed by the people and netizens and soon it became the agenda on social media.

Ozan Doğulu and Hera Aslan have been dating each other for four years now, and they have always caught the eye of the public with their top-notch dressing style. But this time, their height difference at a New Year's Eve event didn't go unnoticed.

Here is the picture that created all the fuss: Netizens all over social media started talking about Hera's dress and her height when both celebrities came together for a picture. Hera was ridiculed for wearing heels when she was already tall enough for Ozan, as heels made her look even taller than Ozan. Not just her height, but her loose-cut black dress also got criticism from people for being too revealing.

Who is Ozan Doğulu?

Ozan is a Turkish music composer and record producer. He is the elder brother of Turkish singer Kenan Doğulu and the son of composer Yurdaer Doğulu and his wife Serpil Doğulu.

He was the orchestra conductor of Sezen Aksu for a long time, and for the time being, he also contributed to his brother's albums. In addition, he started conducting his own music and worked as a DJ in various venues and events under the "Ozan Doğulu Live Project" initiative.

On 15 June 2010, his first album 130 Bpm was released by DMC, in which several artists including Sesen Aksu, Tarkan, Kenan Doğulu, Ajda Pekkan, Ziynet Sali and Agusev Brass Band performed the songs.

Who is Hera Aslan?

Hera Aslan is a singer who is now preparing to appear on screen with her long-time boyfriend Ozan's brother, Kenan. Ozan Doğulu's lover, Hera Aslan, was born in Istanbul in 1990.

Stating that he was from Malatya, the server said that his paternal side was Iranian. After completing his education at Istanbul University, Department of Business Administration, he worked as a sports announcer for a long time. Kübra Hera Aslan stepped into music life by performing a duet with Ozan Doğulu in the song 'Öle Öle'.