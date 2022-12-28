Billie Eilish's brother defends her relationship: She is 21, can make own life decisions

Billie Eilish is currently in the news for her relationship. Actually it’s because of the age gap with her beau.

Billie is currently dating The Neighbourhood’s Jesse Rutherford.

After news of her relationship with Jesse came out, fans on social media started talking about the couple’s age gap as Jesse is 31 while Billie is 21 years of age. However, coming to his sister’s defence, Finneas said, “I want my sister to be happy and safe and she is a 21 year old adult perfectly entitled to make her own life decisions.”

This was in response to a TikTok user saying, Well, your sister’s dating a 31 year old man and your music is s–tty.”

This is not the first time when such comments were directed towards the Grammy-winning singer. Finneas had to defend her earlier in November. Back then he had said, “Listen, as long as she’s happy, I’m happy.”