India: Four terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu

Four terrorists were killed during an encounter on the outskirts of Jammu in India, the police authorities said on Wednesday. The forces intercepted a truck in which the terrorists were travelling and all four of them were killed in retaliatory fire. The police also said that the truck caught fire during the gun battle and they were able to recover arms and ammunition from the vehicle.

"There was unusual movement of a truck in the area. Police stopped the truck at a check post. As security forces started searching the truck, terrorist hiding inside fired at security forces. All the terrorists were killed in retaliatory fire," Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of police, said.

While the terrorists were all killed, the truck driver was able to escape and the police told reporters that they are conducting search operations in the nearby villages. The ammunition recovered from the truck included seven AK rifles, one M4 carbine, three pistols and other weapons.

The road was completely sealed off after the encounter, affecting traffic for quite some time.

Earlier, the Jammu police was able to defuse a 15 kg improvised explosive device (IED) in Udhampur to avoid a terrorist attack. According to PTI, the official statement said that it included “cylindrical shaped IED, 300-400 grams of RDX, seven 7.62 mm cartridges and five detonators”.