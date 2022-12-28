Rohit, Hardik will be captain and vice-captain leading into ODI WC, says Team India veteran Dinesh Karthik

On Tuesday (December 27), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named India's T20I and ODI squad for their forthcoming white-ball home series versus Sri Lanka. The new year starts with India hosting Sri Lanka in three T20Is and ODIs each before New Zealand's white-ball tour and Australia's visit to the Asian country for four Tests and three ODIs. Hardik Pandya was appointed as the T20I squad whereas Rohit Sharma will return for the SL ODIs with the former being named his deputy despite KL Rahul's presence.

With Rahul being demoted and Hardik's stocks rising as captain, veteran Team India keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik feels Rohit and the star all-rounder will be the captain and vice-captain leading into the 2023 ODI World Cup. During a conversation in Cricbuzz, the 37-year-old pointed out that 'Hardik has thrown his name strongly in the mix' and will remain in the leadership group for quite long.

Karthik told, "Absolutely. I think leadership definitely, for me, is a close call. And I think it will be between Rohit and Hardik Pandya. These two are the big names. I know KL Rahul has been the white-ball vice-captain, but I do think Hardik Pandya has thrown his name strongly in the mix and it will be captain vice-captain role between a Hardik and a Rohit in the coming 12 months, because I think he has shown his skills in the IPL as a leader and that might be coming through soon for Team India as well."

"So, for the moment, it looks like even though there are a lot of other leaders who have captained India in the recent 12 months because of the amount of cricket played with the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant. All these players donning the captain's hat for a bit. Jasprit Bumrah as well. But for the moment, it will be a toss up between Rohit and Hardik Pandya or rather Rohit and Hardik Pandya will be the captain and vice-captain leading into the World Cup for sure," concluded the keeper-batter.

Hardik is being touted as the next T20I captain as the BCCI selectors want a new squad to take charge in the shortest format with the next edition of the T20 World Cup in 2024, in West Indies and USA.

India’s squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.