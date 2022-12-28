At least 100 Iranian protesters facing charges punishable by death, says rights group

An Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR) said on Wednesday that more than 100 Iranians are currently facing charges punishable by death in connection with the protests that took place all around the country after the death of Mahsa Amini. The Iranian authorities have already executed two people for their involvement in protests and the country’s Supreme Court said recently that many more are facing similar charges and it expects to announce the punishments in the near future.

Also read | China funeral homes, hospitals overwhelmed while official Covid data stays low

In a report published by IHR, the rights group named 100 such detainees who can be facing capital punishment – 11 of whom are already sentenced to death. According to The Guardian, the report also said that they were not represented properly and have limited access to basic amenities.

“By issuing death sentences and executing some of them, [the authorities] want to make people go home,” said IHR director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, according to the report.

“It has some effect … [but] what we’ve observed in general is more anger against the authorities. Their strategy of spreading fear through executions has failed,” he added.

WATCH | Sri Lanka's former President leaves for U.S. with family, says report

The rights group also stated that the current death count for the protesters stand at 476 – a direct contradiction with the government’s official data which said around 200 people have lost their lives.