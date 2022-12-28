Simon Cowell to have 'spontaneous & unplanned' wedding with fiancée Lauren Silverman

'The X Factor' judge Simon Phillip Cowell recently shared in an interview that he won't be getting married in Las Vegas but he'll have an unplanned and spontaneous wedding with his ladylove Lauren Silverman.

The two first met in 2004, however, they only started secretly dating in 2013. And, Cowell popped the big question in December last year. The couple welcomed their son Eric in 2014.

Now, speaking to The Sun, Cowell opened up about his wedding plans and shared that he wants to have an almost unplanned wedding instead of an over-the-top ceremony. He says he will whisk his ladylove down an aisle at the drop of the hat rather than planning a larger-than-life ceremony.

"I like to make everything spontaneous, and doing that will make it a lot more fun," he told the publication. "I don't think we'll be getting married in Las Vegas, but whatever we do will definitely be fun."

Cowell and Silverman remained friends for several years before getting into a relationship. Before meeting Silverman, the TV personality had made public statements about not knowing if he would ever want to get hitched or have kids. And now, it seems that his ladylove has changed his perception of matrimony and he is ready to embrace it with open arms.

