Kuwaitis pleasantly surprised by heavy rainfall, even much rare hailstorm, visuals flood social media

Kuwait witnessed rare rains and hailstorm, bringing smiles on the faces of people and expats in the country. Some parts saw heavy rainfall with the southern part of the country even receiving hailstones. Camp areas particularly experienced beautiful winter weather. There were reports of snow as well, but reports suggest that instead it was merely a combination of rain and hail which looked like snow in the pictures circulating on social media.

Videos and pictures of hail-covered Kuwaiti roads went viral on Tuesday. More rain was expected in the region between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

A weather warning of scattered moderate to heavy thunderstorms that may be accompanied by hail was issued. Windspeeds are expected to cross 55 km per hour and visibility might become an issue in some areas.

The Ministry of Interior has shut down several main roads due to water accumulating on them following heavy showers.

Kuwait experiences extremely hot weather for most part of the year, with the highs touching around 55 degree Celsius. However, during winters, temperatures can plummet to as low as two degree Celsius.

Kuwait hasn’t ever experienced snowfall, although some parts of neighbouring Saudi Arabia have witnessed snowfall a few times.

(With inputs from agencies)

