Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic back in Australia, 'highly motivated' Nadal ready for Serbian challenge

A "highly motivated" Rafael Nadal called rival Novak Djokovic's much-anticipated return to the Australian Open "good for tennis" on Wednesday, dismissing suggestions that it could be his final appearance at the season-opening Grand Slam. The 36-year-old Spaniard, who recently became a father, is kicking off his new season at the United Cup, a new mixed-teams event that kicks off Thursday in Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth. It will serve as a warm-up for his defence of the Australian Open title next month at Melbourne Park, where he defeated Russian Daniil Medvedev in an epic five-setter earlier this year.

That triumph came after archrival and nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic was detained and deported ahead of the tournament for refusing to get vaccinated for Covid-19.

Australia has since lifted its requirement for visitors to show proof of vaccination against Covid. The Serb arrived back in the country on Tuesday for the first time since being turfed out.

Nadal, who has a record men's 22 Grand Slam titles to Djokovic's 21, said he was happy to see his superstar rival back. "Novak is here, good for tennis, good for probably the fans," the world number two said in Sydney. "Let's see, no? Best players on the court always win."

Fifth-ranked Djokovic will begin his quest for an incredible 10th title at Melbourne Park at the Adelaide International from Sunday.

In 2004, Nadal made his Australian Open debut. He is now a father, and given his history of injuries, he was asked if this was his final trip to Australia. "As a professional, you never know, hopefully not," he said.

"I mean, when you are at the age of 36, you never know when it's going to be the last one. It's obvious, but I don't like to talk about that because I am not in that mood now. I'm just focused on trying to play at the highest level possible and give myself the possibilities to keep being competitive and to fight for anything. That's my goal now. I'm not thinking about it being my last time here. I am happy doing what I am doing. I'm looking forward to keeping doing this."

