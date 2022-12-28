Zac Efron's latest picture with baby sister will melt your heart

If you need any more reason to fall in love with Zac Efron, here’s one more. Zac recently shared a picture of his little sister and the internet went into a meltdown.

Zac’s little sister Olivia is merely three years old. The actor, who’s 35, shared a picture with her wishing her a happy birthday on social media.

He wrote, "Happy bday lil sis.” In the photo, Olivia is seen wearing a crocheted flower crown on her head.

Olivia looks up to Zac with admiration in the first photo. In the second, big brother can be seen planting a sweet kiss at the top of her head as she closes her eyes and rests her head on his chest.

Zac had first posted about his sister in 2021 when he shared a photo of him holding her with the caption: "My sister Olivia, little heartbreaker."