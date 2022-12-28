India’s PM visits mother at Ahmedabad hospital; her condition is stable, say doctors

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited his mother Heeraben Modi at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Earlier in the day, Heeraben was admitted to the hospital after some discomfort and the doctors said her condition is stable.

A statement issued by the hospital said, "Hon'ble Prime Minister's mother is admitted at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre, Ahmedabad and her health condition is stable."

Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahemdabad and her health condition is stable, says the hospital pic.twitter.com/D6N4PF2FGC — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022 ×

Heeraben Modi turned 100 on June 18 this year. Prime Minister Modi often meets his mother. Recently, Modi met her on December 4, seeking her blessings ahead of the second and the final phase of voting in the Gujarat assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister's brother Prahlad Damodar Das Modi and his family were injured in a car accident in Mysuru, Karnataka on Tuesday afternoon. The family was travelling to Bandipur in a car. The accident occurred when the driver lost control and hit the road divider.

Prahlad Damodar Das Modi suffered injury on his chin. His son Mehul Prahlad Modi, daughter-in-law Jinal Modi and six-year-old grandson Menat Mehul Modi and driver Satyanarayana were also injured.

They were admitted to the JSS Hospital in Mysuru. On Wednesday, hospital authorities said the injured were being shifted to the general ward from the ICU. On the other hand, hospital sources told IANS that Prahlad and his family will remain in Mysuru for an additional two days following their discharge, while his grandson’s treatment will continue till Thursday.



