Karim Benzema was fit but sent home prematurely: Agent lashes out at France boss Deschamps

French football player Karim Benzema's agent has lashed out at the French national team management and manager Didier Deschamps for sending Karim home prematurely from the FIFA World Cup 2022. Benzema suffered an injury shortly before the start of the tournament in Qatar, and France quickly ruled him out of the competition, despite the fact that Benzema was never formally removed from the squad. He was not able to recover from a thigh injury that he suffered during a pre-tournament training camp. French coach Didier Deschamps decided not to replace Karim in his World Cup squad, leaving the squad with only 26 players. There were reports before the FIFA World Cup 2022 finals that Karim might make a comeback in the final against Argentina. But that did not happen.

Real Madrid star's agent, Karim Djaziri took to his official Twitter handle and raised questions against the concerned authorities. "I consulted three specialists who confirmed that Benzema could have been fit from the 1/8, at least be on the bench! Why did you ask him to leave so quickly?," his tweet read, which added more fuel to the ongoing fire between the player and the French national team management.

Je pose ça là mais avant ça j’ai consulté 3 spécialistes qui confirment le diagnostic que @Benzema aurait pu être apte à partir des 1/8 éme pour au moins être sur le banc ! Pourquoi lui avoir demandé de partir si vite ? pic.twitter.com/wtOHhDeDVW — Karim Djaziri (@KDjaziri) December 26, 2022 ×

Karim Djaziri has now escalated the feud by posting a video on social media that he claims is proof that Benzema was fit again by the time of the Round of 16, which would have meant he was fit to assist France throughout the World Cup knockout phase.

The message was clearly aimed at Deschamps, adding to speculation that Benzema's absence from the tournament was due to a behind-the-scenes issue. Benzema has since unfollowed nearly every member of the French national team on social media, indicating that he has officially ended his relationship with Les Bleus.

France striker Karim Benzema dropped a shocking bomb by announcing his retirement from international football on his 35th birthday on Monday, a day after Les Bleus lost to Argentina on penalties in the World Cup final.

Ballon d'Or winner Benzema, who scored 37 times in 97 appearances, was expected to lead the line for France in Qatar but missed the World Cup after suffering a thigh injury in training the day before the start of the tournament.

