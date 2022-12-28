Brazil: Security beefed up for Lula's swearing-in on Jan 1 after bomb threat

The entire police of Brasilia will be deployed for Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's inauguration on Sunday (January 1), after a man was arrested for a bomb plot hoping to sow "chaos" in the country, according to an official on Tuesday.

Last Saturday, the Brazilian Police arrested the man George Washington de Oliveira Sousa for allegedly placing explosives in a fuel truck near Brasilia's airport. Oliveira Sousa is a supporter of the country's outgoing president Jair Bolsonaro. He was arrested after the truck's driver found the device.

Robson Candido, the civil police general delegate of Brasilia, told reporters that although there was an attempt to activate the device, it did not explode.

Later, Oliveira Sousa confessed to the authorities that the bomb was part of a plan to ''start chaos'' and ''prevent the establishment of communism in Brazil.''

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Lula da Silva's future security minister Flavio Dino said that on Sunday "there will be a mobilisation of 100 per cent of the police forces of the Federal District (of Brasilia) to ensure the safety not only of the president but also of foreign delegations and the public," news agency AFP reported.

Dino assured that the inauguration event will be safe and peaceful and encouraged citizens to turn out to celebrate.

Dino also said there was no change to the plans for the ceremony, in response to speculation that Lula might do the inauguration parade in a closed vehicle instead of the traditional vintage convertible, AFP reported.

In the general election in October, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva defeated Jair Bolsonaro with 50.9 per cent of the vote. After the results were out, supporters of Bolsonaro blocked roads and demonstrated outside military barracks demanding that the armed forces prevent Lula's inauguration.

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE