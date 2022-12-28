Trump's tax filings from his US presidency years to be made public on Dec 30

Former US President Donald Trump's six years' worth of tax returns will be made public on Friday, a spokesperson for the Ways and Means Committee of the US House of Representatives said on Tuesday. The documents to be released on Friday will include Trump's tax returns filed between 2015 and 2021, the years he ran for and served as president.

The development comes a week after the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee voted 24-16 to conclude that former US president Donald Trump's tax filings for the period between 2015 to 2020 will be made public.

The committee released a report on its findings last week, which said the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) broke its own rules by not auditing Trump for three of the four years of his presidency.

Trump's tax returns were not released alongside last week's report because they contained sensitive information that had to be redacted before publication, committee members were quoted as saying by Reuters.

Why the call to make Trump's returns public?

According to the Democrat lawmakers serving in the Ways and Means Committee, making the returns public was necessary for people to understand the context of its report, which also included a proposed law that would mandate the IRS to audit the serving presidents of the US.

Trump was reportedly the first presidential candidate in decades not to release his tax returns during either of his campaigns for president.

Democrats on the committee had only a few weeks to decide how to handle the returns once they got them before Republicans retake control of the U.S. House in January after winning a narrow margin of victory in November's midterm elections.

(With inputs from agencies)

